PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Major Shareholder Corp Microsoft Sells 1,000,000 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 million, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.45. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.