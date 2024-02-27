PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Horizon Technology Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $433.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

