PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,113,000 after buying an additional 179,139 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

