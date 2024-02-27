PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,442,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 703,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 301,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

SPXC opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.