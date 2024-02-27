PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

