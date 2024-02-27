PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after buying an additional 135,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 757.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 99,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 90,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $6,651,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

