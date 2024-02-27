PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,611 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of BL opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.40, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.