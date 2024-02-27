PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,611 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.40, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.