PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $112.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

