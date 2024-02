Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) (OTCMKTS:PLZLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) (OTCMKTS:PLZLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.50. Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50.

About Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY)

Polyus Gold International Limited is engaged in the production and sale of gold. The Company’s segments include Krasnoyarsk business unit, which consists of mining and sale of gold from the Olimpiada, Blagodatnoye and Titimukhta mines, and research, exploration and development work at Olimpiada and Blagodatnoye deposits; Irkutsk alluvial business unit, including mining and sale of gold from several alluvial deposits; Irkutsk ore business unit, including mining and sale of gold from the Verninskoye mine, and research, exploration and development works at Smezhny and Medvezhy Zapadny deposits; Yakutia Kuranakh business unit, including mining and sale of gold from the Kuranakh mines; Magadan business unit that performs development works at the Natalka deposit; Exploration business unit, including research and exploration works in several regions of the Russian federation, and Capital construction unit that performs construction works at Natalka, Verninskoye, Olimpiada and other deposits.

