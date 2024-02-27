Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,130,409,877 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier African Minerals
Premier African Minerals Stock Performance
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier African Minerals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.