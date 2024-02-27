Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,130,409,877 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £91.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

