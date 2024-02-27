Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.37

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.37 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.13). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 89.15 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,848,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,457.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -35,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

