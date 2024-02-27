Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 410,798 Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.35% of Ivanhoe Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.