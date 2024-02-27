Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.22% of Boot Barn worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.