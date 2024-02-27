Primecap Management Co. CA Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.37% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.