Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Repligen worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $191.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.90. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

