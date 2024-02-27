Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $38,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $27,013,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

