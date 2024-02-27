Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 54,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $57.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

