Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $5.58 Million in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.45% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 838,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

AMLX opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

