Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

