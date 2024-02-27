Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,880 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.18% of EPR Properties worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.