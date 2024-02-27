Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 951,893 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951,893 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.77% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.60.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

