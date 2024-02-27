Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,554 shares of company stock worth $24,916,566. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

