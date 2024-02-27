Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,083 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 78.8% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

