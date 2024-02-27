Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,917 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $289,466.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $298,750.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.