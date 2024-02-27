Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,917 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $289,466.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $298,750.00.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:PCOR opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
