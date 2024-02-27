Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,898 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $232.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $189.37. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -0.48.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $1,754,226. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

