Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.