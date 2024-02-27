Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 71,605 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.