Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 877.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $104,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,222 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

