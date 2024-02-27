Profund Advisors LLC Buys 59,427 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,427 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.