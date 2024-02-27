Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 89bio worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Get 89bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.