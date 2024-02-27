Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 641.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 459.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

