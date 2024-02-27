Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,678,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 333,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of C stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.