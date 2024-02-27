Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gold Fields by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $5,131,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GFI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

