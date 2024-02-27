Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $519.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $522.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.82.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

