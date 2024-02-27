Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

