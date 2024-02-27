Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

NYSE BLK opened at $805.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $823.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $722.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

