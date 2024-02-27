Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after buying an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after acquiring an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $204.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

