Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

AMT stock opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

