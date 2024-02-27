Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.03.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

