Profund Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

