Profund Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,029 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

