Profund Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

PGR stock opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,485 shares of company stock valued at $23,727,996 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.