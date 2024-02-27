Profund Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.52. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

