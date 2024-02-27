Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after buying an additional 419,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.