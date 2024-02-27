Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.