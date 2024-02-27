Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 307,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ciena by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,911,000 after buying an additional 718,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $11,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 1.5 %

CIEN stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $57.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.