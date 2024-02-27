Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.34. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,607 shares of company stock valued at $51,337,576. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

