Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Arcellx worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $56,317,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after buying an additional 1,243,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcellx by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Arcellx Stock Up 3.7 %

ACLX stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

