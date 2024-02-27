Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

