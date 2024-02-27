Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ITUB opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

